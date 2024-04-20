At The Queens Hall today (April 20), over 25 vendors attended and sold a variety of liqueurs, wine, spirits, beer, cider, cocktails, gin, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Numerous locals also went to the free event from 10am to 4pm, including young families, middle-aged couples, and elderly folk.

Lara Herde is the The Queens Hall manager and was proud to showcase a range of local vendors. (Image: Newsquest)The Queens Hall manager Lara Herde said: "Here at The Queens Hall, Narberth, we are passionate about supporting local producers.

"Through our local Friday market and other annual events like the Cheese Festival and the Christmas weekend, we realised there are so many incredible Welsh drinks producers that we just had to create a brand-new event to showcase them.

The Welsh Beverages Showcase brought vendors and locals together. (Image: Newsquest)"With 25+ vendors showcasing quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic options - plus the odd, delicious snack thrown in - the event was a vibrant celebration of Welsh libations designed to champion these incredible family-run, award winning, local Welsh businesses."

Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm was there to offer locals a taste of their spiced honey roasted peanuts. (Image: Newsquest)In addition to drinks, some vendors offered snacks such as the Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm who sold spiced honey roasted peanuts.

Brontie Shack brought some Jamaican flavour to Narberth. (Image: Newsquest)

Cinnamon Grove made an appearance to offer their award-winning gin. (Image: Newsquest)

A variety of people attended the Welsh Beverages Showcase. (Image: Newsquest)

Fresh lemonade was one of many non-alcoholic options at the event. (Image: Newsquest)

Alcohol producers at the showcase included:

-Wellwaters Botanicals

-Spring Hollow Vineyard On The Rocks Pembrokeshire

-Little Goat Brewery* Austringer Cider

-South Wales Spirit Company* Mallows Beverages

-Toloja Orchards

-Pembrokeshire Cider Company *Cinnamon Grove Gin

-Hebron Vineyard

-Spirit of Wales

-Grandmas Cupboard

-Devils Bridge Rum

-Ewenique Spirits

-D Mhile Distillery

-Barti Spiced Rum

-Victoria Inn Brewery

-Cygnet gin (founded by Katherine Jenkins)

-Cwm Deri Estate

Meanwhile, non-alcoholic producers consisted of:

The Lemoneers (fresh lemonade

Bluestones Coffee

The Devils Nettle Tea

Llaeth Deri Milk

7 sins brownies

Brontie Shack - Jamaican inspired treats

Please view our gallery for pictures taken at the Welsh Beverages Showcase at The Queens Hall, Narberth.

