The Welsh Beverages Showcase in Narberth was a massive success.
At The Queens Hall today (April 20), over 25 vendors attended and sold a variety of liqueurs, wine, spirits, beer, cider, cocktails, gin, and non-alcoholic drinks.
Numerous locals also went to the free event from 10am to 4pm, including young families, middle-aged couples, and elderly folk.
The Queens Hall manager Lara Herde said: "Here at The Queens Hall, Narberth, we are passionate about supporting local producers.
"Through our local Friday market and other annual events like the Cheese Festival and the Christmas weekend, we realised there are so many incredible Welsh drinks producers that we just had to create a brand-new event to showcase them.
"With 25+ vendors showcasing quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic options - plus the odd, delicious snack thrown in - the event was a vibrant celebration of Welsh libations designed to champion these incredible family-run, award winning, local Welsh businesses."
In addition to drinks, some vendors offered snacks such as the Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm who sold spiced honey roasted peanuts.
Alcohol producers at the showcase included:
- -Wellwaters Botanicals
- -Spring Hollow Vineyard On The Rocks Pembrokeshire
- -Little Goat Brewery* Austringer Cider
- -South Wales Spirit Company* Mallows Beverages
- -Toloja Orchards
- -Pembrokeshire Cider Company *Cinnamon Grove Gin
- -Hebron Vineyard
- -Spirit of Wales
- -Grandmas Cupboard
- -Devils Bridge Rum
- -Ewenique Spirits
- -D Mhile Distillery
- -Barti Spiced Rum
- -Victoria Inn Brewery
- -Cygnet gin (founded by Katherine Jenkins)
- -Cwm Deri Estate
Meanwhile, non-alcoholic producers consisted of:
- The Lemoneers (fresh lemonade
- Bluestones Coffee
- The Devils Nettle Tea
- Llaeth Deri Milk
- 7 sins brownies
- Brontie Shack - Jamaican inspired treats
Please view our gallery for pictures taken at the Welsh Beverages Showcase at The Queens Hall, Narberth.
To find out about future events at the venue, visit The Queens Hall website: Queens Hall Narberth | Whats On (thequeenshall.org.uk)
