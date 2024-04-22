Tenby Cottage Hospital's x-ray services are to resume today, Monday, April 22, 2024, after being closed since February for an upgrade with new equipment worth £625,000.

This major improvement is thanks to Welsh Government funding.

During the closure, the hospital installed the brand-new, top-quality X-ray equipment.

This advanced equipment not only creates the highest quality images but will also accommodate patients with reduced mobility or advanced clinical needs more efficiently.

While the department was closed, imaging for GP patients was provided between 9am - 5pm, by appointment only, at South Pembrokeshire Hospital in Pembroke Dock.

If patients at the Minor Injuries walk-in centre in Tenby required an x-ray, they were sent to Withybush.

Alternatively, they could opt to visit Withybush Emergency Department directly.

In February, when the closure was announced, Pembrokeshire county director for Hywel Dda, John Evans said: "We are delighted that Tenby Cottage Hospital will be receiving brand new and up to date x-ray equipment thanks to this investment from Welsh Government.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused over the short period of time while the equipment is being installed but look forward to providing an improved level of care for Tenby community patients into the future."

The hospital thanked patients and the public for their patience and understanding during this significant upgrade in a post on Facebook to confirm the re-opening of the service.