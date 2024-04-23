The Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club marked National Drive it Day on April 21, commemorating the first test of the motor car.

More than a century ago on April 23, 1900, a public trial, dubbed the 'One Thousand Mile Trial', was organised to test the new invention with 83 entries; only 35 vehicles completed the demanding 11-day round-Britain journey at speeds limited to just 14mph.

The national event is now backed by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs, as a fundraising initiative for Childline, a transformative NSPCC service.

Stephen Ingram of Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club welcomed the chance to help the charity.

The club had organised a 70-mile rally, including a lunch at Rosebush's Tafarn Sinc.

The tour, methodically crafted by Richard Sampson and Ian Schofield, started in Goodwick's Parrog, ventured through Gwaun Valley, Poppit Sands, and surrounding distinctive roads of the Preseli hills.

Mr Sampson confirmed great participation and voiced aspiration to continue and develop the rally annually.

Emphasising its inclusivity, Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club heartily urges enthusiasts of motoring heritage of all age groups to join, while encouraging volunteer support for the growing schedule of annual events.