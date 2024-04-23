The Electoral Commission is urging those who do not possess a suitable form of photo ID to quickly submit their applications for a complimentary Voter Authority Certificate, before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

This impending election, set for May 2, marks a first as photo ID will be required at polling stations.

To date, more than 38,000 individuals across England and Wales have already applied for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Commission studies suggest those unemployed, disabled, or part of lower socio-economic backgrounds could be lacking in accepted ID forms.

Craig Westwood, director of communication, policy and research at the Electoral Commission, said: "The deadline to apply for the free voter ID is fast approaching and anyone that needs it should get their application in as soon as they can.

"The free ID helps ensure that everyone is able to take part in the May elections, even if they don’t currently have an accepted form of photo ID.

"The process of applying doesn’t take long and there is information and support available from the Electoral Commission and your local authority.

"And if you have friends or family who don’t have an accepted form of photo ID, please spread the word."

Applications for this ID can be made online or through the submission of a paper form to the local council’s electoral services team.

Applicants must provide a photo, their full name, date of birth, address of registration, and National Insurance number.

The applicant must be registered to vote before applying for this ID.

Comprehensive details about the ID requirements are readily available on the Electoral Commission website.