Daisy Duke Coleman, a former Armed Forces veteran turned professional powerboat racer, now supports her family business and dedicates her time to charitable efforts.

She was medically discharged from the Armed Forces and turned her sights to P1 powerboat racing, where she was crowned as 'champion' a number of times.

Her brother also races in the electric E1 boat racing series.

Having proved her mettle on water, Ms Coleman's sights are now set on the formidable terrain of Everest.

She is undertaking the colossal task of scaling the mountain's base camp in an effort to raise funds for the UK's Armed Forces Para Snowsports Team (AFPST).

This independent charity employs para-snowsports as a healing and transformational tool to support the welfare and recovery of wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans, operating purely on donations.

Ms Coleman recently returned from AFPST’s Winter Endeavour in Colorado, involving 14 international athletes from the AFPST cohort in an Invictus Games Foundation camp.

This was in preparation for the inaugural Invictus Winter Games set to take place in Vancouver-Whistler, Canada in 2025.

The games will mark a decade of Invictus Games, which has seen more than 500 wounded, injured and sick Armed Forces veterans and service personnel turn their hand to competitive sports.

As a member of the snowboarding team, she exhibited her versatility, swapping her snowboard for Nordic skis to make the most of the unfamiliar high terrain, an experience that will undoubtedly serve her well on Everest.

The paramount task of climbing to Everest Base Camp is not just for her personal triumph, but to inspire others to surmount personal barriers and realise their true strength.

Alongside Ms Coleman, the team will include 19 other wounded, injured, and sick veterans, athletes and serving personnel.

However, the path to Everest Base Camp stands daunting with multiple challenges ahead.

High altitude, hazardous weather conditions and unpredictable snowstorms, test the human endurance limit.

But Ms Coleman is braced with unimaginable determination and the courage to weather these hurdles.

As she conquers each trial, she aspires to push the boundaries of perceived possibility.

By challenging Everest Base Camp, she seeks to encourage others to tap into their inner resolve.

Ms Coleman's strong survival instinct and her deep plunge into extreme environments are a testament to her unwavering spirit and tenacity.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by searching for 'Daisy Coleman' on Just Giving.

The funds raised will further support the Winter Invictus Team UK and stimulate recovery and rehabilitation amongst the AFPST participants, providing them with the support needed.

