More than one million drivers have currently signed up for an account with DVLA.

The organisation is calling on more drivers to sign up in order to benefit from the new online services offered.

A spokesman for the DVLA said: “We’ve reached the milestone of 1 million motorists having set up a Driver and vehicles account with us. With your account, you’ll be able to:

add and view details of your vehicles, such as when the MOT expires

sign up to receive vehicle tax reminders by text or email

renew your photocard driving licence

apply for a first provisional licence

And more.”

The ability to renew your driving licence photocard was recently added to the service.

Motorists will be able to track their application, see details of their new driving licence once issued and choose whether to upload their own photo, or allow DVLA to digitally access and use their existing passport photo through its secure link with HM Passport Office.

Provisional drivers with an account can also view their provisional driving licence and add a vehicle registered in their name.

Guy Opperman, Minister for Roads and Local Transport, said: “Renewing your driving licence should be an easy, accessible, straightforward process so that motorists can continue to drive safely.

“That’s why it’s great to see DVLA offer motorists the opportunity to renew their driving licence and apply for a first provisional licence all in one place, as DVLA continues to evolve into an increasingly dynamic, digital, and customer-centric organisation.”

Julie Lennard, DVLA Chief Executive, added: “We are pleased to say that two of our most popular services are now available through our Driver and vehicles account, providing even more convenience for our customers.

“We want to make transacting with us as simple and as streamlined as possible, which is why we will continue to add more features and services to the account so that our customers can get what they need from DVLA quicker and easier than ever before.”