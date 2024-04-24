This invitation comes from Hywel Dda Health Charities, affiliated with the Hywel Dda University Health Board, as part of NHS' 76th birthday celebration on Friday, July 5.

It is part of 'NHS Big Tea'; a nationwide initiative led by NHS Charities Together to celebrate the health service and raise funds for additional staff support, improved patient care, and volunteer programmes.

Tara Nickerson, fundraising manager, said: "It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the NHS while enjoying a get together with a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

"And it’s a way of raising funds for your local NHS charity so that we can make a positive difference to staff and patients across the region.

"At Hywel Dda Health Charities we raise funds to provide those special extras which are beyond what the NHS can provide.

"These might be additional patient comforts, up-to-date medical equipment, staff development and wellbeing initiatives, or more welcoming surroundings for patients and staff.

"We hope you can join us in raising a cuppa to the NHS!"

In addition to hosting a tea, supporters are encouraged to fundraise in any way that suits them.

Popular ideas include adopting physical challenges like running, walking or swimming 76 miles, holding a 'summer of '76' party, or organizing a school 'dress up as a nurse or doctor' day.

Alternatively, people can support the cause by sending a text message.

By texting 'LOVENHS' to 70085, and the amount wishing to donate, which will be contributed to the cause. For example 'LOVE NHS 5' to donate £5.

For more information on the NHS Big Tea event or ways to donate, individuals are encouraged to contact Hywel Dda Health Charities directly or visit their website.