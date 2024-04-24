On May 9 at 6pm, a forum titled 'Local Nature and Energy Solutions in Newport and the surrounding area' will be held by the Newport Area Environment Group (NAEG) at Newport Memorial Hall.

The event promises to translate visions into action, targeting areas such as water management, biodiversity habitats, community energy, and plastic-free initiatives.

It also aims to gather viewpoints, ideas, and priorities from attendees.

It will be based on Newport's Green Infrastructure Plan and Newport Town Council’s environmental agenda as a starting point.

NAEG, well-known for its impactful environmental measures, is seeking help from the Newport community to shape its next project.

Their previous success includes 'Newport for Nature', a scheme through which 1,500 trees were planted and several workshops and discussions prompted to promote biodiversity.

The Newport community is encouraged to actively participate to make meaningful changes with the NAEG.

This opportunity to make a difference is also backed by key documentation and funding resources, ensuring measures are taken to protect the local environment.

A bar and snacks will be provided for attendees.

For further details, contact Siobhan at 07772004218.