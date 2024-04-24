Situated in the heart of St Davids, Dead Sea Records adds a new dimension to the city's lively music scene.

This cosy vinyl haven might be the second smallest record shop in Wales, but it is making big waves with its well-chosen collection of vinyl records that span a variety of genres.

The shop assures that there always will be something new for customers, thanks to a focus on maintaining quality and rotating stock regularly.

Dead Sea Records' owner, Christian Senior, spoke of the uniqueness of owning a small store, stating: "We believe that being small has its advantages.

"Our compact space allows us to maintain a diverse selection of vinyl records while also providing a cosy and intimate atmosphere for our customers to explore and enjoy."

Mr Senior also emphasised the store's role as a community hub where music lovers can gather, exchange their interests, and find new favourites: "We're more than just a record shop; we're a community hub for music lovers to come together, share their passion, and discover new favourites.

"We're excited to become a part of the vibrant cultural landscape of St Davids and to contribute to the city's musical heritage."

The record store launched just in time for Record Store Day, a nationwide celebration of independent record shops.

The inaugural day was marked with an acoustic set of original music from Welsh four-piece, Honey Fungus.

From 2pm on Saturday, vinyl aficionados were able to get their hands on a curated selection of limited edition releases and reissues, made available specifically for Record Store Day.

Reflecting on this significant event, Mr Senior said: "We're thrilled to be a part of Record Store Day for the first time and to celebrate the enduring legacy of independent record stores.

"It's a day to come together as a community and celebrate our love for music."

For more details about Dead Sea Records, check their website or follow them on social media @deadsea.records for updates and news.