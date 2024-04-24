James Powell, of Brookside & Castlewood Holiday Park, Narberth had sought permission for 12 self-catering lodges, and associated works, as an extension of the existing park, on the outskirts of the town.

The application was recommended for refusal by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee meeting of April 23, in part due to concerns about the impact on the town’s historic castle.

Narberth castle is mentioned in the Welsh literary classic the Mabinogion as the place where Rhiannon, mother of hero Pryderi, was imprisoned when her newborn child is abducted, and she is accused of infanticide.

Heneb (formerly Dyfed Archaeological Trust) had objected, considering the impact on the castle and conservation area have been “underplayed,” and the council’s Historic Buildings & Conservation Officer says the impact on the castle and conservation area would be ‘Very High’ and ‘High’ respectively.

Natural Resources Wales had also raised “significant concerns” on proposed foul water disposal.

It was recommended for refusal on the grounds it would “have negative social impacts in terms of access for people with disabilities; and negative environmental impacts in terms of landscape character and appearance, historic assets, and the Afon Cleddau SAC”.

Members of the planning commit heard the application had been withdrawn ahead of the meeting.