Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, meeting on April 23, was recommended to approve the application by Mr Harries for the retention of the 13.6m-high mobile plant at 10 Waterloo Industrial Estate, Pembroke Dock, despite it going against the local development plan.

Pembroke Dock Town Council had objected to the plans, citing a lack of information presented with the application, a lack of detail in respect of potential flooding and contamination, no traffic management plan, and no details of a recently erected steel building.

The application – partly in a flood zone – was before the committee as it is contrary to development plan policy but is recommended for approval, with conditions including works ceasing pending remediation if any contamination is found, and associated safety and environmental conditions.

A report for members said: “Whilst a conflict is identified with [policy], the development is a mobile asphalt batching unit, and whilst the intention is that this is for long term use it would be possible for the plant to be temporarily relocated should there be an impending flood event (tidal flooding is predictable).

“Even if the plant was to remain in the same position within the site, the majority of the plant is raised above ground level by approximately 1m and therefore any consequences of flooding would be minimal.

“On this basis it is considered that this is a material consideration of sufficient weight to outweigh any identified conflict.”

Moving approval, Pembroke Dock councillor Brian Hall said: “This is probably one of the most important applications we’ve had in Pembroke Dock, and possibly Pembrokeshire.”

He said the scheme would “complete the industrial site,” getting rid of “a nasty piece of land".

He finished by saying: “It’s going to be a massive asset to the council, its much closer for them for picking up tarmac."

He was supported by fellow Pembroke Dock councillor Tony Wilcox, who pointed out that any flooding issues would also hit the nearby Aldi supermarket.

Members unanimously backed the application, with Cllr Hall showing his enthusiasm with a “definitely for” vote.