Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has purchased new lung function testing equipment worth more than £28,000 using donations.

The new equipment will predominantly be used in an outpatient setting to aid in the speedy diagnosis of lung disease.

It will also be utilised for South Pembrokeshire Hospital, where there will be a regular clinic offering Spirometry and Gas Transfer for Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) clinic.

The tests for Spirometry and Gas Transfer are two different types of respiratory function tests.

Before this, such a level of service was unavailable at South Pembrokeshire Hospital.

Professor Keir Lewis, respiratory lead at the health board, said: "We are delighted that charitable donations have helped us purchase EasyOne Pro LAB DLCO Lung Function Testing equipment.

"This advanced technology can be carried in a small briefcase and gives us the same information on how well someone's lungs can work as a hospital laboratory."

Notably, the new equipment will also help to minimise travel for local patients as it can be easily carried to various locations, addressing emerging needs and ensuring that care is accessible closer to home.

Professor Lewis adds: "By being portable, we can move it to different hospitals and locations to meet new demands and bring care closer to home."

Angharad Pugh, senior respiratory physiologist, said: "Attending South Pembs Hospital is allowing us to monitor disease progression and symptoms in a one-stop clinic, providing the patient with more rapid adjustments in treatment and ongoing management.

"Additionally, it reduces the need for patients to travel cross-county for tests and the number of visits to hospitals, helping reduce pressure on clinical space, appointments, parking and carbon footprint."

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, lauded this as evidence of how charity can significantly improve patient experience by providing the local NHS with the latest in medical technology.

She also extended her heartfelt thanks to all who made generous donations.