As we edge closer to summer and the weather starts to improve, more and more people across the UK will be heading out to spend time in their local beer garden.

With this in mind, the experts at Time Out have developed a list of the best UK beer gardens with a view so you can enjoy a pint and catch up with mates, all while taking in some of the breath-taking views the UK has to offer.

Time Out has revealed the top 12 best UK beer gardens with a view - see which ones made the list. (Image: Getty Images)

Introducing the list, Time Out said: "A beer garden and a great view – it’s a simple combo, but it’s a glorious one.

"Perched before a blissful vista, cold pint in hand and (hopefully) soaking in some sweet, sweet rays... there are very few places we’d rather be. And now Spring has finally sprung, it’s the ideal time to throw yourself back into outdoor boozing.

"The UK has tons of fabulous pubs, so it makes complete sense that plenty of ‘em come with astounding views.

"If you’d never realised that pebble beaches, grassy plains, city skylines, vast rivers and much more could all be enjoyed from the comfort of a boozer, you’re in for a heck of a ride."

Best UK beer gardens with a view

The UK's top 12 best beer gardens with a view, according to Time Out, are:

The Watering Hole, Perranporth Fortune of War, Brighton The Old Neptune, Whitstable The Trout, Oxford The Bell at Skenfrith, Abergavenny Cutters Wharf Bar, Belfast Cold Town House, Edinburgh By the River Brew Co, Gateshead The Ypres Castle Inn, Rye The Ship, Wandsworth The Drunken Duck, Ambleside The Mayfly, Stockbridge

You can see the full list and more details about each beer garden via the Time Out website.

Abergavenny beer garden with a view named among the best in the UK

The Bell at Skenfrith in Abergavenny was the only location in Wales to feature on Time Out's list of the best UK beer gardens with a view.

Time Out said: "Perched on the banks of the Monnow near the border between England and Wales, this seventeenth-century coaching inn has an award-winning restaurant and a selection of Herefordshire brews on its roster.

"Enjoy idyllic views over the valleys and watch kayakers paddle by from its riverside garden."

Visitors seem to agree with the high praise of the Bell at Skenfrithwith with both the hotel and restaurant boasting a 4 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor.

One guest commented: "Lovely riverside pub with friendly welcoming staff.

"We stayed at The Bell last weekend and had a very nice time. We enjoyed the ambience and friendly atmosphere created by the hard working staff.

"The food was good both at lunch and dinner. Our room was large and well appointed and much better than we had expected, so a nice surprise.

"The location is lovely with nice walks along the river and the nearby castle to explore. All in all a very nice weekend."