Of these individuals, 121,000 are employees. 28,000 people in employment are simultaneously providing over 50 hours of unpaid care per week.

The results presented also highlight that an additional 30,000 people in employment are providing nearly 20-49 hours of unpaid care per week.

The findings were released as unpaid carers, leading politicians, and employers across Wales celebrated the implementation of the Carers Leave Act at the Senedd.

The event included the attendance of the new minister for social care, Dawn Bowden MS.

The report accentuated the importance of the newly implemented Carers Leave Act in assisting unpaid carers to balance their care commitments with paid work.

Unpaid care is a taxing and challenging role that significantly impacts people's health and wellbeing.

Roughly 43 per cent of unpaid carers in work are employed in public administration, education, and health settings, 18 per cent work in distribution, hotels and restaurants, and 12 per cent work in finance, real estate, and professional or administrative activities.

The research revealed that unpaid carers contribute around £10.6bn to the Welsh economy annually, yet they are disproportionately impacted by the cost of living crisis and financial hardship.

As of April 6, all unpaid carers in Wales and the rest of Great Britain can take advantage of new rights- specifically, up to 5 days of unpaid carers' leave per year.

Claire Morgan, director of Carers Wales, said: "This new research illustrates how many unpaid carers are juggling paid work with caring and how vital it is that employers and decision makers across Wales support unpaid carers in the workplace."

The minister for social care, Dawn Bowden MS, said: "The implementation of the Carers’ Leave Act provides carers in Wales and the rest of the UK with a legal entitlement to unpaid leave for planned caring responsibilities."

Jane Dodds MS, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: "Our unpaid carers are the true backbone of the nation, providing life changing care to loved ones purely out of the kindness of their hearts."

Rich Thomas, co-founder and director of Moxie People, said: "The introduction of the Carer's Leave Act earlier this month is a real opportunity for employers to better support people in their workplace who have caring responsibilities."

Anna Rees, Wales fund manager of the Waterloo Foundation, said: "The Carers Leave Act 2023 is a monumental step towards supporting carers with essential time off work to care for their loved ones without jeopardising their employment status.

"Providing a legal framework for flexible unpaid leave is a pivotal milestone in the pursuit of a more equitable work-life balance for carers."

To ensure that unpaid carers are aware of their new rights under the new legislation, Carers Wales has developed new information and advice resources which can be found at the Carers Wales website.