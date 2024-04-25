People in Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to return their postal votes as soon as they are ready for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections.
Those registered should have received their postal vote information and should complete their voting forms and return them now.
The postal vote pack includes full instructions.
There will be two envelopes and voters must ensure the freepost return address on envelope B is visible. Envelope A is to hold the postal voting statement and ballot paper, before being put in envelope B.
For assistance, voters may watch a YouTube tutorial video or reach out for help by phone.
The contact number is 01437 775844.
Some changes to the postal vote submission procedure have been introduced.
If a voter decides to hand over their postal vote at a polling station or at the County Hall reception, then they will need to complete additional forms with staff members.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here