Those registered should have received their postal vote information and should complete their voting forms and return them now.

The postal vote pack includes full instructions.

There will be two envelopes and voters must ensure the freepost return address on envelope B is visible. Envelope A is to hold the postal voting statement and ballot paper, before being put in envelope B.

For assistance, voters may watch a YouTube tutorial video or reach out for help by phone.

The contact number is 01437 775844.

Some changes to the postal vote submission procedure have been introduced.

If a voter decides to hand over their postal vote at a polling station or at the County Hall reception, then they will need to complete additional forms with staff members.