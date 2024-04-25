Gavin Sharp, who teaches at Portfield School in Haverfordwest, was recognised with the Steve Sinnott Award at the National Education Union's national conference 2024 in Bournemouth.

His accolade celebrated major contributions to the organisation's international solidarity operations.

Mr Sharp serves as the Pembrokeshire branch secretary of the National Education Union Cymru and is also the Wales International Solidarity organising officer.

The award, presented by NEU general secretary, Daniel Kebede, recognises the international work by union members and international solidarity officers.

Upon receiving the award, Mr Sharp said: "I am humbled and honoured to receive this award."

The accolade showcases how teachers use the curriculum to encourage student involvement in international solidarity, while also promoting innovation and new developments in the field.