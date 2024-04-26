St Davids Scout Hut in Ffynnon Wen was built in 1992, funded by the community after a ‘Buy a Brick Build a Hut’ campaign and a lot of goodwill from locals and tradespeople.

The Scouts no longer use the building. However it is used by the People’s Shed who host a knitting group and a sewing group and woodworking and metalwork sessions.

It is also used for local church meetings and for children’s birthday parties and until recently it was also used by St Davids Playgroup.

Operated as a community asset, the Hut is open for hire at very low cost by groups and residents.

The scouts have offered to gift the building to St Davids City Council and Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) who own the land has offered it to the city council rent free for 125 years.

If this offer is not taken up, the risk is that the hut might face permanent closure and later down the line demolition.

Last week more than 70 people met at the Hut for a coffee morning to support and raise money for the continued use of the Hut for the benefit of the local community.

The building was full of happy people and £312 was raised.

St Davids County Councillor Bethan Price said of the event: "Seeing our community unite with such genuine care and support was truly uplifting.

“It's moments like these that remind us of the strength we have when we come together. The scout hut was built by the community for the community and as a community we need to save it. I look forward to supporting the next fundraiser".

St Davids City Council is meeting in the next few weeks to decide how to proceed, and local residents are urging councillors to accept the gift of the building from the local scouts and lease the land from PCC.

A petition has been set up as well as a campaign page on Facebook and a crowdfunding page.

Vicky Swales from the Scout Hut Supporters Group said: “We currently use the scout hut for activities with the residents from St Davids Care in the Community. Its location is easily accessible for our adults with learning disabilities which enables them to participate in crafts which are beneficial for their wellbeing."

Henry Tufnell, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Mid and South Pembrokeshire attended the coffee morning and added: “I was pleased to meet with the local community to discuss how we can keep the Scout Hut open. In an area like St David’s where tourism can often crowd out the local community in the high season, spaces like this are so important.

I am hopeful that the city council will work with the local community to ensure that the scout hut can continue to be a space for community groups to meet.”

You can view/sign the petition to save the scout hut at www.change.org/SaveOurScoutHut. To visit the Facebook page search for Save our scout hut St Davids on Facebook,to donate search for Save our scout hut appeal on crowdfunder or click on the links above.