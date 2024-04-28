There's good news for puffin fans as Skomer Island welcomed more than 41,000 of the beloved birds.
This annual seabird count conducted by Skomer Island's wardens took place on March 26 and while slightly lower than last year's 42,513, the 41,605 figure bodes well for the species that has previously suffered notable declines across Europe.
Rob Knott, WTSWW Skomer Island visitor officer, is optimistic and said: "Whilst this is slightly down on last year's record total, we aren't concerned about this."
The seemingly lesser number, he explains, could be due to the weather conditions as counts are normally done on sunny days: "Anyone from this part of Wales knows we haven't had many of those days in the wet March and April we've had and as such we only managed one count this spring."
Tellingly, the total count could potentially be much higher than reported, "as more [puffins] have arrived in the last few weeks!"
Ranked as vulnerable on the global IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, puffins are under threat due to factors like climate change and pollution.
Skomer Island, an outpost of The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales (WTSWW), continues to be a sanctuary for these remarkable birds.
Mr Knott added: "We're very pleased that the island remains a stronghold for this vital, charismatic seabird species and we are proud that we can continue to safeguard their longevity on the island for years to come!"
Puffins raise their chicks on Skomer Island each spring.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here