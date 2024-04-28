This annual seabird count conducted by Skomer Island's wardens took place on March 26 and while slightly lower than last year's 42,513, the 41,605 figure bodes well for the species that has previously suffered notable declines across Europe.

Rob Knott, WTSWW Skomer Island visitor officer, is optimistic and said: "Whilst this is slightly down on last year's record total, we aren't concerned about this."

The seemingly lesser number, he explains, could be due to the weather conditions as counts are normally done on sunny days: "Anyone from this part of Wales knows we haven't had many of those days in the wet March and April we've had and as such we only managed one count this spring."

Tellingly, the total count could potentially be much higher than reported, "as more [puffins] have arrived in the last few weeks!"

Ranked as vulnerable on the global IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, puffins are under threat due to factors like climate change and pollution.

Skomer Island, an outpost of The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales (WTSWW), continues to be a sanctuary for these remarkable birds.

Mr Knott added: "We're very pleased that the island remains a stronghold for this vital, charismatic seabird species and we are proud that we can continue to safeguard their longevity on the island for years to come!"

Puffins raise their chicks on Skomer Island each spring.