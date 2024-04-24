Presenter Ruth Dodsworth, formerly Wignall, and her crew were at Goodwick Parrog filming for the new series of the BAFTA nominated TV series celebrating the beauty and brilliance of Wales.

The ITV crew visited Sea Trust and filmed in its innovative catch and release aquarium Sea Môr aquarist and marine project officer Lloyd Nelmes.

The crew also interviewed Sea Trust manager Nadia Tomsa and filmed her on a guided rock pooling tour along with the charity’s placement students.

Lloyd also spoke about Sea Trust’s Recycle Môr project with Lloyd. This is a partnership between Sea Trust and a Cornish environmentally conscious business, Waterhaul.

It aims to reduce marine plastic pollution by providing free fishing gear recycling bins on harbours across Pembrokeshire.

The plastic fishing gear is then recycled into sunglasses, optical glasses, litter pickers and pocketknives.

“The filming will showcase some of Pembrokeshire’s fantastic local marine life and discuss how Sea Trust works to protect it,” said Sea Trust’s Nadia.

Local butcher Peter Hughes grabbed a selfie opportunity with presenter Ruth when he spotted the ITV crew filming on the parrog.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed when the Sea Trust episode of Coast and Country will air.