Reports of road closed due to crash

- Reports are coming in of a main Pembrokeshire road closed due to a crash.
- The crash involved one motor vehicle and a hedge.
- One casualty has been attended to by Ambulance Service paramedics.
- Drivers say that the road is closed but there are no signposted diversions in place.
