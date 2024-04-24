Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

Reports of road closed due to crash

Live

A4076 Johnston closed due to a crash

Traffic
Haverfordwest
Milford Haven
By Becky Hotchin

  • Reports are coming in of a main Pembrokeshire road closed due to a crash.
  • The crash involved one motor vehicle and a hedge.
  • One casualty has been attended to by Ambulance Service paramedics.
  • Drivers say that the road is closed but there are no signposted diversions in place.

