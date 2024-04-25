Wayne Davies, 47, of no fixed abode, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

It was alleged that Davies was controlling a woman in Milford Haven between October 1 and March 22.

He was accused of inappropriately touching the complainant, setting up a joint bank account without her consent or permission, encouraging her to change her surname to his, controlling her weight and diet, controlling how she acted around other men and stopping her socialising with her friends. This was done under fear of violence, the prosecution alleged.

Davies pleaded not guilty.

A trial date was set for September 11, and Davies was remanded in to custody.