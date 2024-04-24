Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

Live: Arrest made after three injured in alleged stabbing at school

Live

Ysgol Dyffryn Aman on lockdown after reports of stabbing

Emergency
Ammanford
By Tom Moody

  • Emergency services are in attendance at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford due to an incident.
  • One person has been arrested, police have confirmed.
  • Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.
  • Reports incident involved a stabbing and the school is on lockdown.

