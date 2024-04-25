Fishguard Arts Society’s (FAS) annual members’ exhibition For the Love of Pembrokeshire is currently on at Oriel Parc, St Davids.

The exhibition was officially opened on April 20 by Dr Patrick Thomas, chair of trustees at Theatr Gwaun.

Dr Thomas spoke in praise of this far-ranging exhibition from a community of artists who live both in and around Pembrokeshire and have put on a stunning variety of work from painting, photography, ceramics and sculpture.

He noted the importance of the theatre within the cultural life of the area and that part of this is the close association and involvement of the theatre with projects and exhibitions supported by the arts society.

Doug Macleod Trustee of FAS also joined in with the opening on Zoom via video link.

The exhibition opening, on a clear blue sky day was warm and friendly with artists and their guests enjoying the work on view and the space generously provided by Oriel y Parc in the Tower, St Davids room, the front windows and the stair and restaurant walls.

The exhibition continues until June 1.