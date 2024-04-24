Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman on Wednesday, April 24.

Emergency services were called to the school following reports of a stabbing, and two air ambulances were in attendance.

A Carmarthenshire County Council spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the families of the people injured had been informed and that the incident had been contained.

A spokesperson for Dyed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is dealing with an incident at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire.

“Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.

“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Emergency services remain at scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.

“We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council."

Police said there was footage of the incident circulating on social media sites.

"We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected," said the police statement.

“We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.”

A Carmarthenshire council spokesperson said: “The family members of all injured persons have been informed.

“We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”