Emergency services were called to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman at around 11.20am on Wednesday, April 24 following reports of a stabbing incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended and the school was locked down. A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and she remains in custody.

Police and forensic investigators at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Two Wales Air Ambulance helicopters attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the three people who were injured received treatment and were taken to hospital.

Carmarthenshire council confirmed that the families of those injured in the incident have been informed, and that the incident had been contained.

Superintendent Ross Evans, Carmarthenshire Commander for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “I would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has concluded, and pupils have now left the school.

“We are working with the school and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved.

“This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened.

Police vehicles outside Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

“I am aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media and would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.

“I would also ask that people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.

"Local people will see more police in the area over the coming days as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police through the dedicated Public Portal.