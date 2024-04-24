Emergency services were called following reports of a stabbing at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman at around 11.20am on Wednesday, April 24.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended and the school was locked down. A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and she remains in custody.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Three people – two teachers and a teenage pupil – sustained stab wounds and received treatment – with the Welsh Ambulance Service and two Wales Air Ambulance helicopters at the scene – before being taken to hospital.

The families of those injured in the incident have been informed.

Police officers outside Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

A Carmarthenshire County Council spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the incident had been contained, and pupils were sent home at 3.15pm.

Footage of the incident is reportedly circulating online, and Dyfed-Powys Police has asked that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and to avoid causing further distress to those affected.

Police vehicles outside Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. (Image: George Thompson/PA Wire)

Superintendent Ross Evans, Carmarthenshire Commander, said: “Just after 11.20am this morning we received a call advising us of an incident at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire.

“Emergency services immediately attended and the school was locked down for the safety of all on the premises.

“Three people - two teachers and a teenage pupil - have been taken to hospital with stab wounds. The family members of all those injured have been informed.

“A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.

Police and forensic investigators at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

“I would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has concluded, and pupils have now left the school.

“We are working with the school and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved.

“This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened.

“I am aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media and would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.

“I would also ask that people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.

“We are working with the school, Carmarthenshire County Council, and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved.

"Local people will see more police in the area over the coming days as the investigation continues.”

Parents wait at the gates of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. (Image: George Thompson/PA Wire)

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 11.15am to an incident on Margaret Street in Ammanford.

“We sent four emergency ambulances and the hazardous area response team to the scene, where crews were supported by two Cymru high acuity response unit paramedics and an operational manager.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in two Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopters.”

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region today.

"We mobilised three critical care teams at 11.30am. Our Dafen and Welshpool based crew were mobilised by air and our Cardiff based crew was mobilised by road. Unfortunately, we cannot comment any further."

Anyone with any information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police through the dedicated Public Portal.