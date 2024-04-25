Live updates as police remain at scene after stabbing at school in Ammanford

- Police remain at the scene of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today after the school was locked down on Wednesday.
- Two teachers and a pupil were taken to hospital with stab wounds, which the police say are not life-threatening.
- A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
- The school is closed today to allow police to continue their investigations.
