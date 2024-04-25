Western Telegraph
Live updates as police remain at scene after stabbing at school in Ammanford

Live

Police remain at scene after stabbing at school in Ammanford

Emergency
Ammanford
By Tom Moody

  • Police remain at the scene of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today after the school was locked down on Wednesday.
  • Two teachers and a pupil were taken to hospital with stab wounds, which the police say are not life-threatening.
  • A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
  • The school is closed today to allow police to continue their investigations.

