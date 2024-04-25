Officers are investigating the burglary of a house on the Ridgeway, Penally on March 27.

The burglary is reported to have taken place within a narrow window of time, just 15 minutes, between 9pm and 9.15pm.

Police have not specified what has been taken from the property.

However, they are asking anyone with any information to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101 quoting Reference 24000292614 – PC 1273.

You can also contact police by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, through the force’s social media channels or online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Information can also be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.