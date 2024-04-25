A teenager has been arrested and remains in police custody following an overnight incident involving threats with a gun.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the teenage boy was arrested in the Ammanford area overnight, following threats involving a firearm.
Officers said that a warrant was executed at an address in the area, and police have recovered a BB gun.
Dyfed-Powys police said that the teenage boy remains in police custody this morning.
