Despite flights to hot and sandy spots abroad becoming cheaper and easier to obtain, the UK coastline still provides a strong pull for a lot of Brits.

With this in mind, The Telegraph has released a list of the 20 most beautiful seaside villages in Britain.

Three seaside villages in Wales were named among the most beautiful in Britain. (Image: Getty Images)

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "There’s just something about the British seaside – we do really love to be beside it.

"Even in an era of cheap and easy flights to hot and sandy places, the idea of hanging out on the UK coast still manages to exert a strong pull.

"Specifically, in its little villages. Spots that don’t have outskirts uglified by trading estates; that do have streets – variously wonky, steep and maze-like – that allow us to pretend it’s a previous, less-fraught century.

"Maybe it’s in our bones, as an island nation, to be drawn to the sea. Maybe it’s just hypocritical nostalgia: we want those cute old cottages to be lived in by actual fishermen, though we also want them refurbed with tasteful nauticalia, so we can hire them to play out our own coast-living fantasies.

"Whatever. Few of us can resist that dazzle of whitewash teetering on a cliff, that glint of flint beside a salt marsh, that harbour bobbing with boats and that soundtrack: sea gulls, shanties, waves on rocks, sand and shingle.

"This means, come summer, any village with a modicum of cute will be bursting at the seams."

See the top 20 most beautiful seaside villages in Britain as ranked by The Telegraph. (Image: Getty Images)

The list features locations from all over the UK including Yorkshire, Devon and Pembrokeshire.

The 20 most beautiful seaside villages in Britain

The most beautiful seaside villages in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:

Beer, Devon Runswick Bay, Yorkshire Portsoy, Aberdeenshire Llangrannog, Ceredigion Cadgwith, Cornwall Walberswick, Suffolk St Abbs, Berwickshire Kimmeridge, Dorset West Wittering, East Sussex Polperro, Cornwall St Monans, Fife Steephill Cove, Isle of Wight Porthdinllaen, Llyn Peninsula Kingsand & Cawsand, Cornwall Cley, Norfolk Craster, Northumberland Solva, Pembrokeshire Porlock Weir, Somerset Plockton, Wester Ross Clovelly, Devon

You can see the full list and more details about each seaside location on The Telegraph website.

Pembrokeshire seaside village named among the most beautiful in Britain

Solva was one of three locations in Wales named among the most beautiful seaside villages in Britain by The Telegraph.

The Pembrokeshire village, which was also named among the prettiest in the UK in 2023, was described as the best for "natural drama" by the news outlet.

The Telegraph said: "Solva is a tight squeeze. Its long main street is tucked into a steep inlet by St Bride’s Bay, and spills into a well-sheltered harbour.

"It packs a lot in though: there are bright-painted buildings housing art galleries and gift shops, rental cottages and B&Bs, cafes, restaurants and pubs – try the riverside Hats & Barrels (hatsandbarrels.co.uk) or the traditional old Ship (theshipsolva.co.uk).

"There’s even a woollen mill, producing fabrics on 19th-century looms.

"The beach only appears at low tide but, with a river running through, provides a fine shrimping and crabbing spot."

RECOMMENDED READING:

The highlight of Solva, according to The Telegraph, is "tucking into takeaway crab, lobster and seafood from Mrs Will The Fish".

While the best viewpoint can be found at The Gribin, a rocky headland overlooking the village and the coast.

If you are planning a visit to the beautiful seaside village and are looking for somewhere to stay, The Telegraph recommended trying Rose-pink Dingle Cottage (from £411 per week) or contacting Coastal Cottages of Pembrokeshire for one of its properties in the area.