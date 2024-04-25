Tenby All Weather Lifeboat, The Haydn Miller was launched alongside Burry Port lifeboat and Ferryside inflatable rescue boat.

Coastguard rescue helicopter 187 was also tasked to the incident and police and coastguard teams searched the shore.

The person was reported clinging to the mooring buoy in the sea off Carmarthen Bay Caravan Park at around 5.15pm yesterday.

The casualty was located and pulled from the water before being placed under the care of a paramedic onboard the coastguard rescue helicopter.

This happened while Tenby lifeboat was still en-route and was just a few miles from the scene.

The Haydn Miller was then stood down to return to station, arriving at 5.35pm and made ready for her next shout.