Ethan Rich, 24, of Cwmann, was jailed for nine years and nine months for a series of sexual offences, with an additional three years extended licence period.

Rich was already subject to a sexual harm prevention order and was on the sex offenders register for life after he was convicted in August 2020 of “strikingly similar” offences to those he was back before the court on.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended Rich’s address on August 30, with his mum answering the door. Rich – who was living in a caravan at the rear of the property – didn’t reply when asked by officers whether he had access to mobile phones.

He admitted he had a phone when his mum encouraged him to “tell the truth”, prosecutor Hannah George said.

The officers were also told he had been staying at an address in Cellan for seven or more days between May 28 and July 8 without notifying the police.

Rich was bailed and that phone was registered with the police.

Convicted paedophile Ethan Rich was jailed for a series of sexual offences. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

In October, officers received a report that he was contacting a 14-year-old girl, Ms George said.

He was arrested at his home address, and after Rich’s previously registered phone was seized, a second phone could be heard vibrating.

Each of the phones were analysed, and it was found Rich had a WhatsApp account under the name ‘Bob Ross’ and a Snapchat account under another false name. He had also made searches for ‘how to change your display name on Snapchat’ and ‘how to sign in to Snapchat on two accounts on an iPhone’.

“The defendant was aware she was under the age of 16,” Ms George said, adding that the girl had sent Rich pictures of her in her school uniform and of her classroom.

The court heard he had also searched for ‘age of consent’, ‘young teen’, and ‘what is a paedophile’.

On his devices, Rich had seven Category A indecent images of the girl. Amongst these were recordings of five video calls between them from between October 1 and 3. In the videos, Rich was instructing the girl to carry out various sexual acts on herself while he could also be seen masturbating on the calls.

He was also charged with a further breach of his sexual harm prevention order relating to this communication with an underage girl.

Rich was arrested and initially claimed in interview that he believed the girl was 19.

He later pleaded guilty to four offences of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, one of breaching the sex offender notification requirements, one of possession of indecent images of a child, and five offences each of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in presence of child.

Georgia Donohue, in mitigation, admitted that it was “inevitable” that Rich would receive a very lengthy prison sentence”.

Ms Donohue said the defendant was “perhaps someone who presents as significantly younger than his chronological age” and that he had recently been diagnosed with ADHD and was receiving support for autism.

She added that Rich “struggled with his mental health”, which was “perhaps exacerbated” by his drug use.

Ms Donohue said Rich realised “he has to deal with the repercussions of his actions”, and had spent his time in custody well – getting a job as a cleaner and starting to learn French.

Sentencing Rich, Judge Paul Thomas KC said: “In the past, you have made the subject of orders which led to you undergoing courses. It is clear that despite a great deal of effort being put in by the criminal justice system to get you to change your ways, you have learnt nothing – or at least nothing positive.

“Your immaturity is a source of danger to young girls as you do not learn your lesson.”

Rich will remain subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and must remain on the sex offenders register for life.