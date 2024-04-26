A Pembrokeshire pensioner has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of gross indecency and sexual assault by touching, both alleged to have involved girls under the age of 13 and 14.
Robert Hughes, 72, of The Close, Spittal, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 23, charged with nine counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 and eight counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by sexual touching.
The offences are alleged to have been against multiple victims. They are all alleged to have taken place in Haverfordwest between 1998 and 2007.
No pleas were entered at this stage and magistrates declined jurisdiction, sending the case to Swansea Crown Court.
Hughes was released under conditional bail. He must not contact any of his alleged victims or any other witnesses in the case.
He must notify police of any long term change of address and must not have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.
Hughes will appear at crown court next month for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article