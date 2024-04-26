Robert Hughes, 72, of The Close, Spittal, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 23, charged with nine counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 and eight counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by sexual touching.

The offences are alleged to have been against multiple victims. They are all alleged to have taken place in Haverfordwest between 1998 and 2007.

No pleas were entered at this stage and magistrates declined jurisdiction, sending the case to Swansea Crown Court.

Hughes was released under conditional bail. He must not contact any of his alleged victims or any other witnesses in the case.

He must notify police of any long term change of address and must not have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

Hughes will appear at crown court next month for a plea and trial preparation hearing.