Two teachers and a teenage pupil were taken to hospital with stab wounds, reported not to be life-threatening after an incident in Ysgol Dyffryn Amman yesterday.

Police have confirmed that a teenage girl remains in police custody today after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The school is closed today and police remain at the scene as the CID lead the investigation process.

Police confirmed that all three victims have now been discharged from hospital, having been treated for knife injuries.

A huge emergency response descended on the school at 11.20am yesterday Wednesday, April 24, as the incident unfolded.

The school was locked down and anxious parents waited outside until staff and pupils were able to go home at 3.15pm.

Carmarthenshire Superintendent Ross Evans said this morning: “As can be expected with an incident as serious as this, there will continue to be a police presence at the school throughout the day today.

“Officers at the scene will be looking for evidence to assist the investigation, while other specialist teams will analyse any information submitted through our dedicated web page.

“We understand the level of concern in the community as people try to process the incident. We urge anyone affected by yesterday’s events to seek support, and not to share any videos, photos or information that might cause further distress to pupils or parents at the school.

“We continue to work with Carmarthenshire County Council and other agencies as they provide support to those affected by yesterday’s events.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police through the dedicated Public Portal: https://orlo.uk/2mZZy.