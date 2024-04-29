Scott Horton, of Harbour Way in Milford Haven, was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 23.

He had pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious alarm or distress. Admitting that between March 7 and March 29 this year, at Milford Haven, his behaviour had scared his victim and prevented her from going about her usual day to day activities.

Horton, 41, had initially denied the offence but changed his plea to guilty earlier this month.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £250 compensation to his victim as well as £85 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

He will pay the total of £449, including the compensation, in monthly instalments starting in May.

Magistrates also ordered Horton to wear an electronic tag for three months and to remain at Skomer Drive in Milford haven between 10pm and 7am each day.

He must also undertake a 20-day rehabilitation requirement activity and comply with any instructions from his probation officer.

Magistrates imposed a retraining order preventing Horton from contacting his victim directly or indirectly, entering her place of residence or employment, entering data about her on social media or online. He is also prevented from contacting a named relative of his victim, either directly or indirectly.

Th restraining order will remain in place until further notice.