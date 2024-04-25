Dyfed-Powys Police carried out a warrant at the teenager’s home address – in the Cross Hands area – following reports of threatening messages being sent on social media.

He was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, April 25), and remains in custody at this time.

Superintendent Ross Evans said: “We would like to thank the many members of the public who reported concerns around messages they had seen online. This allowed us to take swift action in executing a warrant and arresting a suspect.

“While this investigation is being run separately to our enquiries into the major incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Amman yesterday, our officers will be seeking to establish both the credibility of the threats, and whether there was any connection between the alleged offences.

“Again, I would urge people not to speculate, not to share any images or videos relating to either investigation, and to allow us to carry out our enquiries fully.

“If you, or your children, are distressed by these events, please seek support from an appropriate agency.”