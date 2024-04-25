Wales became one of the first countries in the world, and the first nation in the UK, to lower the default national speed limit on residential roads from 30mph to 20mph last September.

The Welsh Government said the change in speed limit was introduced to reduce collisions, save lives and reduce injuries.

The move has been met with backlash from residents since it introduction, with over 460,000 people signing a petition in opposition to the new 20mph speed limit.

30mph speed limit to be reimplemented in Wales by end of 2024

The Welsh Government has now announced it is making a U-turn on the 20mph decision and will look at reinstating the original 30mph speed limit on residential roads across Wales as early as this year.

Today is the start of our listening programme on 20mph. It's about getting right speeds on the right roads.

Here’s Transport Secretary @KenSkatesMS to explain 👇



More here 👉 https://t.co/YnGvSOL7fJ#ListeningOn20mph pic.twitter.com/K9Vd9f87NM — Welsh Government Transport (@WGTransport) April 23, 2024

The Welsh transport minister, Ken Skates revealed on Tuesday (April 23) the government would be revising its guidance to councils on the new 20mph speed limit.

The revised guidance will be published in July, with councils expected to start detailed consultation on changes from September.

This could mean the 20mph speed limit on some Welsh roads could be changed back to 30mph before the end of 2024.

Mr Skates encouraged people in Wales in the coming months to let their council know where they think 20mph could be better targeted.

He said: "Ultimately, the degree of change in each of our 22 local authority areas will not be determined by me and the Welsh Government, but by the public and by councils as the highway authority for most residential roads.”

RECOMMENED READING:

How much will it cost to revert 20mph speed limit in Wales back to 30mph?





Mr Skates said on Tuesday the move to revert the new 20mph speed limit on residential roads in Wales back to the original 30mph could cost up to £5 million.

A Welsh government spokeswoman confirmed the figure is expected to be between £3-5 million, but stressed it was heavily caveated and depended on the number of roads that need to be changed back.

This figure comes on top of the £34 million it cost to roll out the new 20mph speed limit in Wales last September.