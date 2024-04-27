A SHOPLIFTER has been ordered to pay almost £300 after stealing items worth just over £5 from a post office.

Gigi Domnu, 20, of Beechway in Scunthorpe, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with theft from a shop.

It was alleged that Domnu stole items worth £5.25 from Pennar Post Office on April 19.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence on April 22.

Domnu was fined £143, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £57 surcharge. The court also ordered Domnu to pay £5.25 in compensation.