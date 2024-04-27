The show, held between April 29 - May 1 at the NEC in Birmingham, is a key event in the UK's food and drink calendar.

44 companies, ranging from established brands to new start-ups, are gearing up for the event.

Among them are 13 well-known companies who will be exhibited on the Welsh Government Pavilion.

In addition, 20 emerging companies will be exhibiting under the Cywain Showcase stand.

A further 11 companies will exhibit on the Cywain Test Trading stand, rotating each day.

The companies include Tregroes Waffles, Calon Wen Organic Dairy, Cradoc's Savoury Biscuits Ltd, Hove Mind Mead & Brew Co, Golden Hooves, Mario's Ice Cream, Morning Foods, Welsh Hills Bakery and Welsh Lady Preserves.

Welsh Government cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, lauded the event, stating: "The Farm Shop & Deli Show provides unparalleled opportunities for Welsh companies to showcase the exceptional quality and innovation of their products."

He further commented on the Government's dedication to support local producers, helping them thrive and emphasising Wales as a hub of exceptional natural produce.