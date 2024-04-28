Preparations are coming together well for what is set to be a fantastic two days of livestock, competitions, attractions and much more.

General entry tickets for the show, taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, 14-15 August, are now available at an ‘early birds’ rate online from the website. Ticket prices have had to increase slightly to cover costs but still remain below 2019 charges.

The early bird rate for adults is £15, children £8 (5-16 years), carers as well as children four years and under are free.

Adam Thorne, recently-elected president of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said: “At the event in August visitors will be able to tickle their tastebuds in the Castell Howell Food Hall, marvel at the livestock classes, enjoy watching the dog agility, be wowed by the showjumping, explore the horticulture, arts and crafts entries and shop ‘til they drop in the Country Market area, which will showcase over 40 quality local and award winning product and craft stalls and much more.”

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society membership packages are also available and these include admission to the show and the members’ area.

Purchasing membership of the society will support its aim to promote, advance and improve agriculture, horticulture and rural crafts and skills by the improvement of livestock and the demonstration and showing of livestock, machinery, crafts, products, methods and processes connected with agriculture and agricultural education in particular by the holding of an annual show.

Putting together the event is hard work and requires an enormous effort by staff, volunteers and trustees of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society. The society is indebted to so many for their commitment and support in helping host the event.

Sponsorship director, Richard Cole, said: “Sponsorship and Pembrokeshire County Show have been a successful combination for the last 45 years.

"Sponsors have enjoyed promoting their businesses through the varied mediums of banners, announcements, show rings, buildings, equine and livestock classes and championships over the years. It isn’t too late."

To find out more visit pembsshow.org to purchase your e-tickets.