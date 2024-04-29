The aptly-named Superman from Lake District breeder Dean Saunders soared to a top call of 4,400gns (£4,620) top call at Skipton’s ‘Blue Wednesday’ highlight, the annual showcase for British Blue bulls and females on April 24.

Mr Saunders, who stood supreme champion on his Blue Wednesday debut in 2021 and was also responsible for last year’s 5,000gns top price bull, saw his 2024 leading price performer fall to Pembrokeshire buyer Henry Dixon.

Mr Dixon, who farms with wife Margaret and sons David and Robert, at Walterston Farm, Hayscastle, had made the long trip north specifically in search of an easy calving crossing bull to utilise on the family’s circa 200-head British Friesian dairy-only herd.

Calves from pedigree bulls are retained for finishing.

The rising two-year-old bull was the only entry from Mr Saunders, who runs the Maidenlands herd at Tarn Flatt, Ulverston.

His Maidenlands Superman, is a May, 2022, ET son of Almeley Marhez, a 9,000gns purchase in 2019 and the first of his males to be sold at auction, bred from the natural calving Maidenlands Holly, said to be the best breeding female in the herd and herself a daughter of Imperial De L’Ecluse.