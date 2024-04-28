Pembrokeshire Properties is marketing Llwynon in Llawhaden on the open market. Described as a "spectacular" detached bungalow situated on a generously sized plot, Llwynon has been recently extended and renovated to an impeccable standard throughout.

“Llwynon offers space and versatility, providing a wonderful turn-key opportunity if you are looking for your dream forever / family home,” says the agent Pembrokeshire Properties.

“With its three to four double bedrooms, one to two reception rooms and the most spectacular kitchen dining living area, with bi-fold doors overlooking the rolling countryside.”

The accommodation is entered through a large porch with a period glass panelled doorway leading to the spacious hallway running through the heart of the home.

Positioned on either side of the hall sit two generously sized double bedrooms with bay windows to the fore which could easily be utilised as extra receptions if required.

A further third bedroom sits to the left-hand side of the hall as you proceed. To the rear of the property there is an impressive bathroom with a large oval bath and walk in double rainfall shower.

To the right of the hall you enter a spectacular open plan kitchen dining living area, providing a wonderful social hub for this fantastic home.

The kitchen dining area offers a contemporary finish with a range of base and wall units, a utility area with access to a separate WC/cloakroom and side door to the balcony area and a log burner.

The dining area opens to a spacious lounge area with bi-fold doors leading to the raised balcony area and enjoying breathtaking views.

Stairs from the hallway lead to the generously sized fourth bedroom situated on the first floor.

The property benefits from uPVC double glazing and underfloor heating.

Externally, the property sits in the centre of a large plot with a large wrap-around garden.

A gravelled driveway with ample parking for multiple vehicles leads up to the fore and the garage is situated to the side.

There is a large area which begins to the fore and continues to the side, rear and main garden with a range of mature hedgerows and fruit trees.

The raised balcony, which can be accessed from the bi-fold doors and side door from the kitchen, provides a wonderful space to enjoy al fresco afternoons and evenings.

“The accommodation oozes style and warmth throughout, with natural light filling the home,” said Pembrokeshire Properties.

“We highly recommend viewing.”

For more information and to request a viewing, contact the agent by emailing info@pembrokeshire-properties.co.uk or phoning 01437 620610 or 07908 544969.