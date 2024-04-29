Simon Chambers, originally from Newport in Pembrokeshire, will kick-start a UK tour of his new film, "Much Ado About Dying", in Wales.

The film will then travel to 30 other cinemas throughout England, Scotland, and Ireland.

Having premiered at film festivals in a dozen countries, it has already won eight awards, including audience accolades.

After leaving Newport in Pembrokeshire in 2002, Simon attended the highly respected National Film and Television School in London.

Nevertheless, he maintained his bonds with West Wales.

He expressed his fondness for the area, saying: "I like to come to West Wales whenever I can.

"I have so many friends here and it feels like home".

The film adds personal flavours to a humorous backdrop.

Mr Chambers drew inspiration from a time when he was working in Delhi, and his Uncle David persistently asked him to return to the UK, because he believed he was on his deathbed.

Mr Chambers recounted: "I knew that my uncle was a bit of a drama queen, but after some time I decided I should come back as he had no one else to look after him.

"I then spent the next five years caring for him, during which time several very dramatic events happen which I managed to capture on film."

The film delves into the highs and lows faced by family caregivers, featuring a retired actor who lights up the screen with his charisma and humour.

It has received praise from actress Juliet Stevenson and comedian Julian Clary.

Ms Stevenson described it as a "unique and potent film which has stayed with me… so moving and funny and altogether extraordinary".

Highlighting the unacknowledged efforts of unpaid family caregivers, Mr Chambers said: "There are around 8 million unrecognised carers in the UK, and they are undervalued and taken for granted much of the time.

"It is an extremely stressful thing to have to do on top of looking after a family or going out to work, and so we have dedicated the film to all unpaid family carers and hope that many will come along to the screenings".

He expressed that these screenings have acted as a relief and instigated discussions among the audiences about their experiences.

The UK tour will begin on May 3 at Builth Wells' Wyeside cinema, followed by Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan on May 4.

Simon will participate in a Q&A after both screenings.

The film will also be showcased at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven later in May.