April has certainly lived up to its reputation as a month of showers, and we won't even mention the storms...

But now and again, the sun has been reminding us that it's up there, and when it bursts through the clouds, those blue skies are even more intense for not having appeared for some time.

Western Telegraph Camera Club members needed no encouragement to point their lenses in the direction of Pembrokeshire scenes bathed in sunshine, and this week's gallery showcases a selection of their shots.

Just scroll down the page to enjoy this week's magnificent seven.

The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members who enjoy sharing their pictures on the friendly Facebook group.

There's also the chance to have your photo featured as the Western Telegraph's daily Canera Club post on Facebook and in the online weekend gallery.

Just head over to Facebook to join.

Atmospheric Abereiddy

Western Telegraph: Beautiful blues at Abereiddy.Beautiful blues at Abereiddy. (Image: Val Colella)

In the frame

Western Telegraph: St Ishmaels looking picture-perfect.St Ishmaels looking picture-perfect. (Image: Alona Phillips)

Bird's eye view​

Western Telegraph: A stunning shot of Nolton Haven. A stunning shot of Nolton Haven. (Image: Dave Uttley)

Serene scene

Western Telegraph: A peaceful picture of Newport.A peaceful picture of Newport. (Image: Marc Evans)

Shadows on the shore

Western Telegraph: Tenby's old RNLI lifeboat house looks out over the North Bay.Tenby's old RNLI lifeboat house looks out over the North Bay. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

It's Fresh out there

Western Telegraph: A bright scene at Freshwater West.A bright scene at Freshwater West. (Image: Claire Hodges)

Sailboats in the sunshine

Western Telegraph: Fishguard's Lower Town looking lovely.Fishguard's Lower Town looking lovely. (Image: Christopher Walters)