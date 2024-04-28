But now and again, the sun has been reminding us that it's up there, and when it bursts through the clouds, those blue skies are even more intense for not having appeared for some time.

Western Telegraph Camera Club members needed no encouragement to point their lenses in the direction of Pembrokeshire scenes bathed in sunshine, and this week's gallery showcases a selection of their shots.

Just scroll down the page to enjoy this week's magnificent seven.

Atmospheric Abereiddy

Beautiful blues at Abereiddy. (Image: Val Colella)

In the frame

St Ishmaels looking picture-perfect. (Image: Alona Phillips)

Bird's eye view​

A stunning shot of Nolton Haven. (Image: Dave Uttley)

Serene scene

A peaceful picture of Newport. (Image: Marc Evans)

Shadows on the shore

Tenby's old RNLI lifeboat house looks out over the North Bay. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

It's Fresh out there

A bright scene at Freshwater West. (Image: Claire Hodges)

Sailboats in the sunshine

Fishguard's Lower Town looking lovely. (Image: Christopher Walters)