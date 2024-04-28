April has certainly lived up to its reputation as a month of showers, and we won't even mention the storms...
But now and again, the sun has been reminding us that it's up there, and when it bursts through the clouds, those blue skies are even more intense for not having appeared for some time.
Western Telegraph Camera Club members needed no encouragement to point their lenses in the direction of Pembrokeshire scenes bathed in sunshine, and this week's gallery showcases a selection of their shots.
Just scroll down the page to enjoy this week's magnificent seven.
The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members who enjoy sharing their pictures on the friendly Facebook group.
There's also the chance to have your photo featured as the Western Telegraph's daily Canera Club post on Facebook and in the online weekend gallery.
Just head over to Facebook to join.
Atmospheric Abereiddy
In the frame
Bird's eye view
Serene scene
Shadows on the shore
It's Fresh out there
Sailboats in the sunshine
