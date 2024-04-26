Coastguard teams from New Quay and Cardigan attended Llanrhystud beach at 3.50am this morning, April 26, following a report of suspected washed up ordnance.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team joined the teams shortly afterwards, following a journey of more than 110 miles from its base in Tewksbury, Gloucestershire.

A statement from New Quay Coastguard said: “Following an assessment by the Army Bomb Disposal Team it was discovered the item was not ordnance.

“It was reported with good intent and thankfully there was no risk to the public.”

The Coastguard team has issued this statement for any members of the public encountering suspected ordnance.

“Reporting of ordnance - always be mindful of objects you may discover on our beaches.

“Our shores are filled with history, but remnants from the past can still sometimes wash up on our shores today.

“If you find something on the beach that’s an unusual size or shape, especially if it’s rusty, it could be an unexploded ordnance.

“What should I do if I find something that looks unusual on the beach?

“While it is very rare to find unexploded ordnance on a visit to the beach, bad weather and high tides can expose these objects. It’s important to be cautious, as ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes.

“If you do come across something on the beach that you’re unsure of or suspect could be unexploded ordnance, please don’t touch it or move it.

“Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard - we will take immediate steps with the relevant partner authorities to keep people safe and ensure the item in question is disposed of correctly.”