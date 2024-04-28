A Pembrokeshire city has been named among the best spots in Britain when it comes to hospitality and amenities.
The best cities in Britain, according to science, have been revealed by The Telegraph.
To determine the list, the news outlet focused on four main areas:
- Hospitality and amenities
- Culture and heritage
- Transport
- Nature and green spaces
Each city was given a ranking for each of those four categories, and the locations with the highest total score were named the best in the country.
The overall best city in Britain (according to science), The Telegraph revealed, was Bath, followed by Wells and Bristol.
Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "British cities work hard to delight their residents and visitors. They have to.
"Our climate is hardly world-class and the off-season is long. The countryside is sporadically lovely and seaside resorts have their moments every year.
"But it’s to the cities we most often turn for weekend breaks. There we know we’ll find a museum, heritage, good restaurants, cosy pubs, a theatre and a music scene."
Britain’s top 10 best cities – according to science
The best cities in Britain, according to The Telegraph, are:
- Bath
- Wells
- Bristol
- Oxford
- Edinburgh
- St Albans
- Cambridge
- Ripon
- Worcester
- Canterbury
Pembrokeshire city among the best in Britain for hospitality and amenities
While there were no Welsh cities featured among the best in Britain, there was one in Pembrokeshire that was revealed among the top spots for hospitality and amenities.
The top 10 best cities in Britain for hospitality and amenities, according to The Telegraph, are:
- Bath
- York
- Ripon
- Cambridge
- Edinburgh
- Exeter
- Inverness
- Oxford
- Winchester
- St Davids
You can see the full list of best cities and all category winners on The Telegraph website.

St Davids, Pembrokeshire, finished 10th in the hospitality and amenities category as part of The Telegraph's study of the best cities in Britain (according to science).
The Pembrokeshire city earned its spot on the list after being found to have the:
- Most Michelin-listed restaurants per capita
- Most Airbnbs per capita
- Most top-rated hotels per capita
St Davids was the only Welsh city to feature in the top 10 in any of the categories (the other categories being best for culture and heritage; transport; and nature and green spaces).
