The business for sale had a gross turnover of £426,659 in the year ending April 2023 and a net profit of £142,239.

Clydey Cottages boasts a range of on-site facilities, including an indoor swimming pool complex with a hot tub and sauna, a children’s play area, games room and soft play area for toddlers.

The property contains an indoor heated swimming pool with a sauna, spa and games room. (Image: Rightmove)There are nine separate cottages for accommodation on-site, including Lavender, Snowdrop, Tansy, Foxglove, Bramble, Heather, Honeysuckle, Ivy, and Jasmine.

The cottages are characterised by super king size beds, underfloor heating, Wi-Fi, modern white bathroom suites and kitchen appliances as well as open fireplaces with woodburning stoves, beamed ceilings, and exposed natural stone walls.

Each cottage has king-sized bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)Bramble and Honeysuckle have room for a maximum of six people each whereas Snowdrop, Tansy, Heather, and Jasmine can all host four people.

Ivy, Foxglove and Lavender have one bedroom and a cot each, perfect for young families.

There are a range of play facilities for children within Clydey Cottages. (Image: Rightmove)Owners’ accommodation is in the farmhouse, a property with three bedrooms, a family bathroom, a private garden with a patio area, a dining room, and a hot tub.

As a business, Clydey Cottages has won several awards from Visit Pembrokeshire, Visit Wales, Baby Friendly Boltholes, Mumsnet and TripAdvisor.

The cottage is based in the countryside, 15 miles away from Cardigan Beach, Poppit Sands Beach, and Newport Beach.

Clydey Cottages is close to places such as Newcastle Emlyn, Cardigan Beach, Newport Beach and Cenarth Falls. (Image: Rightmove)It is five miles away from Newcastle Emlyn which provides a variety of amenities such as cafes, pubs, bakeries, and pharmacies.

There are tourist attractions nearby too like Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, National Wool Museum Wales, Cenarth Falls and the Welsh Wildlife Centre at Cilgerran.

Meanwhile, the Teifi Valley nearby offers sea trout fishing, canoeing, and cycling along the riverbank to Cardigan, besides other outdoor pursuits such as kayaking, coasteering on the Pembrokeshire coastline and horse riding in the countryside.

Another big attraction at the complex is the ‘Clydey Experience’ for children, featuring Woodland Adventures in the Clydey woods, egg collecting and daily animal feeding while parents can enjoy facials and massages at The Clydey Spa.

Clydey Cottages has received awards from Visit Pembrokeshire, Visit Wales and TripAdvisor. (Image: Rightmove)Other facilities consist of a games room with table tennis, pool, table football and air hockey and an outdoor play area with swings, climbing frames, climbing walls and ride-on toys for toddlers.

The property can be accessed from Carmarthen via the A40 and A48 which links to the M4 motorway, providing routes to major cities such as Cardiff and London.

The same owners have run the business since 2003 and is for sale due to retirement.

For more information about the business can be found on Rightmove.