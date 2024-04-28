Pembrokeshire Music Service has announced the evening event for May 10 will take place at the picturesque Scolton Manor.

More than 150 talented young musicians from across Pembrokeshire will perform, utilising their skills amidst the Manor's captivating environment.

This third instalment of Music at the Manor seeks to escalate the success of prior years into another exhilarating spectacle of music from across Pembrokeshire.

Attendees are welcome from 4.30pm for a 6pm start.

Guests can bring chairs or blankets, allowing sufficient time to unwind, absorb the ambience, and grab a bite to eat.

There will be plenty of food on offer from Daps Baps and Pembs Pizza Co, as well as Worley’s Ice-creams.

Pairing with the melodies, Absolute Events Bars will offer a fitting beverage selection.

Gabrielle Swales will also provide face painting.

On stage will be the Youth String Orchestra, Youth Wind Band, Youth Brass Band, as well as rock and pop bands Nebular and Broken Strings. All are members of the Pembrokeshire Music Service (PMS).

The PMS Youth Woodwind ensemble and Training Orchestra featuring the Second Steps ensemble players will also perform.

Additionally, The Cleddau Chamber Orchestra and Pembrokeshire Music Service Community Choir are on the line-up.

David Haynes, Ysgol Greenhill's headteacher, will serve as the compere for the evening.

Tickets cost £8, £4 for concessions, and £18 for families, available online or by contacting Angela White on 01437 775202.

Although tickets can be bought at the event, pre-paying is recommended to prevent congestion.