The accessible walk to the ruins of St Brynach’s Church at Dinas Head has been selected by AA travel specialists as the best of the UK’s top five lesser-known walking routes.

“This enchanting walk combines history, spirituality, and natural beauty, offering a glimpse into the rich heritage of the region while immersing you in its breathtaking coastal scenery,” say the AA travel experts.

The three-mile walk, which is said to take two hours, begins by following the floor of Cwm Dewi, the valley which separates Dinas Island from the nearby plateau which is a site of special scientific interest.

“You’ll find this wheelchair friendly track offers everyone breathtaking views of the Irish Sea, says the AA 50 Walks in Brecon Beacons and South Wales guide.

“Near the end of your walk, you’ll approach the ruins of St Brynach's Church, nestled amid the wild beauty of Dinas Head.

“Dedicated to the Welsh saint Brynach, who is said to have founded the church in the 6th century, the site holds deep spiritual significance for the local community and visitors alike.”

The naming of the north Pembrokeshire walk as the best in Britain comes as we approach National Walking Month this May.

The walk can be found in AA’s new ’50 Walks in,,,’ series.

All walks include maps and a step-by-step guide to each of the walks, as well as useful information on parking, dog friendly routes and nearby amenities including public toilets and places to eat, plus local history and points of interest.

Compiled by the AA’s most trusted travel experts, drawing on over a hundred years of experience and heritage, the new 50 Walks In guides are available to purchase now, at Amazon and all leading bookstores.