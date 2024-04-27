John Goruffydd Arthur Haffield of Clynderwen, has to clear the land east of Gower Villa Lane by May 9, 2024, under orders from District Judge Pratt.

The judge granted the injunction after Pembrokeshire County Council pursued court action.

The council took this significant step after Mr Haffield failed to act on a Council Enforcement Notice issued in 2018.

If it is not cleared, he could be sent to jail (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

He pleaded guilty in March 2021 to failing to comply with the Council Enforcement Notice.

However, he made no attempts to clear the land since.

Complaints about the waste-filled condition of the land started in 2017.

Visits to the site revealed a static caravan, discarded vehicles, machinery, trailers, white goods and extensive general waste.

The council initially wrote to Mr Haffield, requesting he clear the land within 28 days.

Further promptings followed, until he, in January 2018, responded, promising to clean up his property by August that year.

However, when he failed to fulfil his promise, the Enforcement Notice was issued.

An initial appeal was cut short due to a lack of communication.

Consequently, prosecution for not adhering to the Enforcement Notice proceeded.

Mr Haffield received a fine of £500, along with having to pay costs and surcharge totalling £550.

Addressing this issue earlier this month, District Judge Pratt reproached Mr Haffield for his lack of comprehension of the proceedings' dire seriousness.

As part of the enforcement, District Judge Pratt awarded the council costs of £1,132.

The injunction stipulates Mr Haffield must dispose of all un-roadworthy vehicles, machinery, metals, and other waste materials by May 9.

The council first issued an enforcement notice in 2018 (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The location chosen for this disposal must be authorised.

Council cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, Cllr Jon Harvey, said: "I welcome the decision to grant the injunction in this case and thank the Planning Enforcement and Legal Teams for their work".

He further expressed disappointment, saying: "It is a shame that this situation has got to a point where the Council has had no option but to take this course of action.

"This case is a prime example of what happens if you do not engage with planning colleagues or ignore enforcement notices.

"The problem will not go away."

If Mr Haffield does not abide by the injunction, he faces contempt-of-court charges, a possible prison sentence and/or an unlimited fine.